Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

