Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

