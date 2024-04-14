Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

