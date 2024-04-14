Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.