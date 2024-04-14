Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,431,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $24,341,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 534,483 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

