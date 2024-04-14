Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $31.44 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

