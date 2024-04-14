Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

