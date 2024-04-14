Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,016 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLT stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.39.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.