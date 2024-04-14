Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes $894,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

