Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 123,568 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 1.03% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.