Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $156.28 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.17. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

