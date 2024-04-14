Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $341.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

