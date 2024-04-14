Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys 1,418 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.74. The company has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

