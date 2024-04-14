Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.