Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 26,276 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $990.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.