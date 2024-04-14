Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 632,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

