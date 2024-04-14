Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 286,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 116,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHG stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

