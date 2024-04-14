SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRO. HSBC raised SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 952 ($12.05).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 857.80 ($10.86) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 913 ($11.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 866.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,084.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

In other news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

