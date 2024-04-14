Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Shares of SEKEY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

