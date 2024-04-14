Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after buying an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 372,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,947. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

