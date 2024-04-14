SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,069,028.05 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $281,367.20.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.