Short Interest in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Expands By 29.7%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $42,854,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,746 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $27,189,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

TSVT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 797,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

