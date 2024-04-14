Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Drops By 15.8%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. Analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

