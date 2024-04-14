Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 55.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,051,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alstom Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.08.
Alstom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is Put Option Volume?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.