Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Declines By 14.4%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $273.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.92 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

