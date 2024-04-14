Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rises By 14.3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

