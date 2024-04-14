Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Rises By 15.0%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 576,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ASTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

