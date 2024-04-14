Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Grows By 26.2%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company's platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling, and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty; hOmeLabs; Aussie Health; Mueller; Pursteam; Healing Solutions; and Photo Paper Direct brands.

