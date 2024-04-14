Short Interest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Rises By 18.4%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AESI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AESI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $23.44. 646,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.