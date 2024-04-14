Short Interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Increases By 17.0%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,499,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $67.60. 907,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,813. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

