Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Rises By 58.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTCTW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.