Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Rises By 58.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTCTW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About BTC Digital
