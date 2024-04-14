Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Increases By 26.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $2,603.71 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,843.41 and a 52 week high of $2,942.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,741.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,484.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 69.15% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

