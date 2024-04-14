Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Increases By 26.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.
Constellation Software Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $2,603.71 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,843.41 and a 52 week high of $2,942.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,741.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,484.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 69.15% and a net margin of 6.13%.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.