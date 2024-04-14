Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Decreases By 34.5%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,095.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

