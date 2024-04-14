Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Decreases By 34.5%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,095.0 days.
Currys Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSITF remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.89.
About Currys
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What are earnings reports?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.