Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Expands By 38.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.8 days.

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

DGEAF stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

