Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Expands By 55.3%

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,097,700 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,977.0 days.

Digital China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHIF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Digital China has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Get Digital China alerts:

Digital China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.