Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Expands By 55.3%

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,097,700 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,977.0 days.
Digital China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCHIF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Digital China has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
Digital China Company Profile
