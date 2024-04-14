Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rises By 12.7%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

DITHF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

