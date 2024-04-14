Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rises By 12.7%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.
DS Smith Stock Performance
DITHF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.
DS Smith Company Profile
