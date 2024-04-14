Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rises By 20.8%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 651,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0 %
DPMLF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 82,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.69. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.08.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
