Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Increases By 51.8%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 104,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.