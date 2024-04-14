Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Grows By 22.8%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Shares of EDDRF stock remained flat at $7.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.31.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

