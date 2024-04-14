Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Grows By 22.8%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
Shares of EDDRF stock remained flat at $7.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.31.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
