Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Grows By 55.6%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Esker Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $165.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average is $165.00. Esker has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $165.00.
Esker Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Esker
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.