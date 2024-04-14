Short Interest in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Expands By 61.2%

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Estrella Immunopharma Stock Up 3.7 %
ESLA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.
