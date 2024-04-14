Short Interest in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Expands By 61.2%

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Up 3.7 %

ESLA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ESLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

