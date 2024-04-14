Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Rises By 57.7%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $11.13 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.