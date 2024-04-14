Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Rises By 17.9%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.5 days.

Heineken Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.78. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. Heineken has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $97.41.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

