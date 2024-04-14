Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Rises By 17.9%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.5 days.
Heineken Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:HKHHF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.78. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. Heineken has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $97.41.
Heineken Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.