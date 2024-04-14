Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expands By 18.6%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 673,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,914. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

