Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Grows By 94.7%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lichen China Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LICN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 200,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Lichen China has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.54.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lichen China

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.