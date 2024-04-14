Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Rises By 99.5%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,410,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.18. 49,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,953. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

