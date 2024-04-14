Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Grows By 11.5%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.2 %

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 109,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,516. The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,834 shares of company stock worth $3,333,705. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 638.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

