Short Interest in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Drops By 17.5%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 520,697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,003. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

