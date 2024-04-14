Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Expands By 38.8%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS RAMPF traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

