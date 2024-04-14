Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Decreases By 33.3%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,325,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,988,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.5 days.
Quebecor Stock Down 0.6 %
QBCRF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.
About Quebecor
